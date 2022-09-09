1 minute read
Polish Prime Minister to visit Kyiv on Friday, says govt spokesman
WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Kyiv on Friday, government spokesman Piotr Muller told private broadcaster Polsat News.
"There will be a series of several meetings, important things that we will discuss in connection with the geopolitical situation, also the energy market, energy and military security", Muller said.
