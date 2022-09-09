Polish Prime Minister to visit Kyiv on Friday, says govt spokesman

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki delivers a speech during the MEDEF union summer forum "La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF" at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 29, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will visit Kyiv on Friday, government spokesman Piotr Muller told private broadcaster Polsat News.

"There will be a series of several meetings, important things that we will discuss in connection with the geopolitical situation, also the energy market, energy and military security", Muller said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.