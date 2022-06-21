Polish ruling party leader Kaczynski leaves government

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski delivers his speech during the political convention of the Law and Justice (PiS) ruling party in Marki near Warsaw, Poland June 4, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS

WARSAW, June 21 (Reuters) - Poland's ruling party leader and deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski resigned from his position in government, PAP news agency said on Tuesday.

"I'm not in the government right now ... I have already submitted a motion to the prime minister and it has been approved. As far as I know, the president has also signed it," said Kaczynski, quoted by PAP.

Kaczynski, who was also the head of the government's national security and defence affairs committee, said that he would be replaced by the Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak.

Kaczyński had earlier signaled that he wanted to resign from government functions in order to focus on the ruling party's preparations for next year's parliamentary elections.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.