Polish wages rise 13.0% y/y in June, below forecast

A construction site with a demolished building is seen near skyscrapers in the centre of Warsaw, Poland October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

July 20 (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages (PLWAGE=ECI) rose by an annual 13.0% in June to an average of 6,555 zlotys ($1,410.92) per month, below analysts' expectations of 13.3%, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

In monthly terms, wages rose by 2.4%.

Corporate employment (PLEMPY=ECI)rose by 2.2% year-on-year to 6.497 million people in June. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 2.2%.

In monthly terms, corporate employment rose by 0.1%.

($1 = 4.6459 zlotys)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Patrycja Zaras and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.