Polish wages rise 13.0% y/y in June, below forecast
July 20 (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages (PLWAGE=ECI) rose by an annual 13.0% in June to an average of 6,555 zlotys ($1,410.92) per month, below analysts' expectations of 13.3%, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.
In monthly terms, wages rose by 2.4%.
Corporate employment (PLEMPY=ECI)rose by 2.2% year-on-year to 6.497 million people in June. Analysts had expected a year-on-year rise of 2.2%.
In monthly terms, corporate employment rose by 0.1%.
($1 = 4.6459 zlotys)
Reporting by Patrycja Zaras and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk
