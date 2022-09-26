Political reaction to Italian election outcome

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two after leading a conservative alliance to triumph at Sunday's election. read more

Following is some of the initial international reaction taken from social media.

Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally party, on Twitter:

"The Italian people has decided to take its destiny in hand by electing a patriotic and sovereignist government.

Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni and (League leader) Matteo Salvini for having resisted the threats of an anti-democratic and arrogant European Union by winning this great victory."

Balazs Orban, political director to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on Twitter:

"Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and (Forza Italia leader) Silvio Berlusconi on the elections today! In these difficult times, we need more than ever friends who share a common vision and approach to Europe's challenges."

Santiago Abascal, leader of Vox (Spain) on Twitter:

"Giorgia Meloni has shown the way for a proud, free Europe of sovereign nations to be able to cooperate for the security and prosperity of all."

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Facebook:

"Great victory! Congratulations!"

Compiled by Alvise Armellini Editing by Keith Weir

