Poll sees Macron's party and allies win majority in France's National Assembly

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts on stage next to his wife, French first lady Brigitte Macron, after being re-elected as president, following the results in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, during his victory rally at the Champ de Mars in Paris, France, April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

April 25 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron is seen as securing a ruling majority in June's parliamentary elections, a poll showed on Monday, if he manages to strike a broad centre-right alliance with smaller parties including the conservative Les Republicains.

Macron's camp in a poll by institute Harris Interactive is seen winning 326 to 366 seats, which would be an outright majority in the 577 seat National Assembly.

The far-right camp is seen winning between 117 and 147 seats, the poll said, while the left-leaning parties together would reach between 73 and 93 seats.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Sarah Morland, editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.