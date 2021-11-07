Poll sees Zemmour making it to second round of French presidential vote

French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour attends a meeting for the promotion of his new book "La France n'a pas dit son dernier mot" (France has not yet said its last word) in Beziers, France, October 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A new poll sees French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour making it to the second round of the presidential election in April along with President Emmanuel Macron, confirming earlier polls that saw Zemmour overtaking far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

An Ifop poll for newspaper Le Figaro and TV station LCI, published by BFM television, showed Macron would win 25% of the first-round votes, followed by Zemmour with 17%, Le Pen with 16% and conservative Xavier Bertrand with 13% if Bertrand wins the primary to be the presidential candidate for the Le Republicains party.

Zemmour and Macron have not yet said whether they will run.

Reporting by GV De Clercq; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.