Poll shows gap between Le Pen, Macron as turnout is seen at historic low

April 12 (Reuters) - France's far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is closing the gap with President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the second round of the country's presidential election, a poll showed on Tuesday as forecast voter turnout is seen declining further.

The OpinionWay-Kea Partners poll published by Les Echos and Radio Classique showed Le Pen narrowing the gap by one point, though Macron would still win the run-off with 54% of the vote.

The poll's turnout estimate further declined by 1% to 70%, down from 74.56% in 2017, which was already the lowest since 1969.

Reporting by Sarah Morland , editing by Tassilo Hummel

