Poll shows Zemmour slightly ahead of Le Pen to challenge Macron in April vote
PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - An Ifop voting intentions poll showed far-right commentator Eric Zemmour jumping slightly ahead of far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential elections in April, with President Emmanuel Macron remaining in first place.
The rolling Ifop-Fiducial poll saw Macron winning 25% of the votes, Zemmour 16.5%, Le Pen 16% and conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse 15%.
Macron was seen winning the second-round run-off vote with 62% of the votes against Zemmour and with 55% against Le Pen.
