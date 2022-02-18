Poll shows Zemmour slightly ahead of Le Pen to challenge Macron in April vote

French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, leader of far-right party "Reconquete!" and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, attends a news conference to present his defence program in Paris, France, February 17, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - An Ifop voting intentions poll showed far-right commentator Eric Zemmour jumping slightly ahead of far-right National Rally party leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential elections in April, with President Emmanuel Macron remaining in first place.

The rolling Ifop-Fiducial poll saw Macron winning 25% of the votes, Zemmour 16.5%, Le Pen 16% and conservative challenger Valerie Pecresse 15%.

Macron was seen winning the second-round run-off vote with 62% of the votes against Zemmour and with 55% against Le Pen.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by GV De Clercq and Kate Entringer; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.