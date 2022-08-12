Factbox: Polls ahead of Sweden's election for parliament

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Green Party spokesperson Per Bolund take part in a parliamentary debate in Swedish parliament Riksdagen, in Stockholm, Sweden, January 12, 2022. Picture taken January 12, 2022. Anders Wiklund /TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sweden goes to the polls on Sept. 11 to elect a new parliament in what is expected to be a close-fought race between the ruling left-wing block and the right-wing opposition to form the next government.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats, who campaigns on a platform to improve the quality of Sweden's welfare state, adopt more renewable energy and fight crime, hopes to extend her party's eight-year rule.

Her main rival for the top job, Ulf Kristersson of the conservative Moderate Party, promises tax cuts, better schools, more nuclear power and to quash spiralling gang violence.

Parliament currently has eight political parties, four on the left and four on the right, making minority government the likely outcome and forcing whoever becomes prime minister to rely on policy compromises with like-minded groups.

Parties must secure at least 4% of votes cast in order to win any seats.

Number of seats seen in recent opinion polls (only those polling firms that give a breakdown):

SUPPORT FOR INDIVIDUAL PARTIES (%):

SDP = Social Democrats, form current minority government

G = Green Party, environmentalist allies of the SDP

Left = Left Party, former Communist Party, allies of SDP

C = Centre, backs SDP prime minister

M = Moderates, historically the largest opposition party, conservative

Lib. = Liberals, opposition party

CD = Christian Democrats, opposition party

SD = Sweden Democrats, anti-immigration, loosely aligned with right-wing bloc

Reporting by Nordic newsrooms

