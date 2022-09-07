Factbox: Polls ahead of Sweden's election for parliament
STOCKHOLM, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sweden goes to the polls on Sept. 11 to elect a new parliament in what is expected to be a close-fought race between the ruling left-wing bloc and the right-wing opposition to form the next government.
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats, who campaigns on a platform to improve the quality of Sweden's welfare state, adopt more renewable energy and fight crime, hopes to extend her party's eight-year rule.
Her main rival for the top job, Ulf Kristersson of the conservative Moderate Party, promises tax cuts, better schools, more nuclear power and to quash spiralling gang violence.
Parliament currently has eight political parties, four on the left and four on the right, making minority government the likely outcome and forcing whoever becomes prime minister to rely on policy compromises with like-minded groups.
Parties must secure at least 4% of votes cast in order to win any seats.
Number of seats seen in recent opinion polls (only those polling firms that give a breakdown):
SUPPORT FOR INDIVIDUAL PARTIES (%):
SDP = Social Democrats, form current minority government
G = Green Party, environmentalist allies of the SDP
Left = Left Party, former Communist Party, allies of SDP
C = Centre, backs SDP prime minister
M = Moderates, historically the largest opposition party, conservative
Lib. = Liberals, opposition party
CD = Christian Democrats, opposition party
SD = Sweden Democrats, anti-immigration, loosely aligned with right-wing bloc
