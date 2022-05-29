Pope to appoint 21 new cardinals in August, putting stamp on Church's future

Pope Francis attends the inauguration of the 'Laudato Si' School in Rome, Italy, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

VATICAN CITY, May 29 (Reuters) - Pope Francis announced on Sunday that he would appoint 21 new cardinals in August, again putting his stamp on the future of the Roman Catholic Church.

Of the 21, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years old and thus eligible to enter a conclave to elect his successor after his death or resignation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.