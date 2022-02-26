Pope called Ukraine president; expressed "profound pain"

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

VATICAN CITY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Pope Francis called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday and expressed his "most profound pain" for the country's suffering, the Ukrainian Embassy to the Vatican said.

The embassy announced the conversation in a tweet and an embassy official told Reuters the conversation took place at about 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) but could disclose no further details.

"The Holy Father expressed his most profound pain for the tragic events happening in our country," the embassy said in the tweet.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The conversation took place a day after the pope made a surprise visit to the Russian embassy to relay his concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Moscow's ambassador, in an unprecedented departure from diplomatic protocol. read more

The Russian ambassador denied an Argentine media report that the pope, 85, had offered the Vatican's mediation.

Also on Friday, the pope called Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, leader of Ukraine's Eastern-rite Catholics who has vowed not to leave Kyiv and who has opened up his cathedral's basement as a bomb shelter. Shevchuk's Rome office said the pope told the archbishop "I will do everything I can" to help.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams and Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.