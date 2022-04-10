1 minute read
Pope calls for Easter truce in Ukraine leading to peace negotiations
VATICAN CITY, April 10 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter truce in Ukraine, leading to negotiations and peace.
"Put the weapons down!" he said at the end of a Palm Sunday service for tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.
"Let An Easter truce start. But not to rearm and resume combat but a truce to reach peace through real negotiations," he said.
Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Angus MacSwan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.