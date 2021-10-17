Pope condemns attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, following Amess stabbing

Pope Francis leaves after leading a mass to ordain bishops at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

VATICAN CITY, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday condemned recent attacks in Norway, Afghanistan and Britain, in an apparent reference to the stabbing death of parliamentarian David Amess.

The pope, speaking at his Sunday blessing in St. Peters Square, said he was praying for the families of the victims and urged the perpetrators to "abandon the path of violence".

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson

