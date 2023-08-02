Pope Francis arrives in Portugal to preside over global youth event

Pope Francis sits in a car ahead of his visit to Portugal for World Youth Day 2023 at Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy, August 2, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

LISBON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pope Francis arrived in Lisbon on Wednesday to start a five-day visit centred around the World Youth Day, a global gathering of young Catholics.

The ITA Airways plane carrying the pontiff, his entourage and reporters landed at Lisbon's Figo Maduro military air base.

His first stop will be a welcoming ceremony hosted by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the presidential Belem Palace.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrei Khalip

