Pope Francis has respiratory infection, needs hospital treatment















VATICAN CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Vatican said the 86-year-old pope had complained of breathing difficulties in recent days. It added that tests showed he did not have COVID-19.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Alvise Armellini











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.