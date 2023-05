[1/2] Pope Francis meets with officials during a conference promoted by La Civilta Cattolica and Georgetown University at the Vatican, May 27, 2023. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS















VATICAN CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Saturday resumed audiences following a bout of fever that forced him to skip them on Friday.

A Vatican schedule of his appointments for the day showed that he had received one Vatican-based archbishop and four groups.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams











