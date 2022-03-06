Pope Francis says Ukraine conflict is "not a military operation but a war"

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

VATICAN CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday rejected Russia's assertion that it is carrying out a "a special military operation" in Ukraine, saying the country was being battered by a war.

"In Ukraine rivers of blood and tears are flowing. This is not only a military operation but a war which is leading to death, destruction and misery," the pope said in his weekly address to crowds gathered in St. Peter's Square.

