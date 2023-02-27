Pope Francis to visit Hungary in April

Pope Francis meets with Roman pontifical universities and institutions at the Vatican
Pope Francis meets with members of Roman pontifical universities and institutions at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, February 25, 2023. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

VATICAN CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will make an official visit to Hungary April 28-30, the Vatican said on Monday.

He will spend all three days in the capital, Budapest, a programme released by the Vatican showed.

Francis, 86, will meet political leaders, diplomats, priests and nuns, and intellectuals, as well as with poor people and refugees.

The pope, who made a brief stop in Budapest on his way to Slovakia in 2021, will preside at an open-air Mass in Kossuth Lajos Square on Sunday, April 30, before returning to Rome.

Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next