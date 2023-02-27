Pope Francis to visit Hungary in April















VATICAN CITY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will make an official visit to Hungary April 28-30, the Vatican said on Monday.

He will spend all three days in the capital, Budapest, a programme released by the Vatican showed.

Francis, 86, will meet political leaders, diplomats, priests and nuns, and intellectuals, as well as with poor people and refugees.

The pope, who made a brief stop in Budapest on his way to Slovakia in 2021, will preside at an open-air Mass in Kossuth Lajos Square on Sunday, April 30, before returning to Rome.

Reporting by Philip Pullella Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.