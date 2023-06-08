Pope in 'good general condition' and breathing normally, Vatican says















ROME, June 8 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is in "good general condition" and is breathing normally, the Vatican said on Thursday, a day after the pontiff underwent abdominal surgery in hospital.

In a statement, the Vatican added that Francis' post-operation test results were "good" and that he would rest for the remainder of the day.

Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Alvise Armellini











