Pope in 'good general condition' and breathing normally, Vatican says

Weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican
Pope Francis attends the weekly general audience on the day he is due to undergo abdominal surgery, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, June 7, 2023. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

ROME, June 8 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is in "good general condition" and is breathing normally, the Vatican said on Thursday, a day after the pontiff underwent abdominal surgery in hospital.

In a statement, the Vatican added that Francis' post-operation test results were "good" and that he would rest for the remainder of the day.

Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Alvise Armellini

