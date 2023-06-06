Pope has returned to Vatican after hospital check-up - Vatican















ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis went to Rome's Gemelli hospital for a brief check-up on Tuesday and has returned to the Vatican, the Holy See's press office said in a statement.

The visit to carry out "some clinical tests" took place in the morning and the pope returned to the Vatican before midday, the statement said. It gave no further details.

