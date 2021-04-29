Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Pope issues new anti-corruption decree for Vatican managers, including cardinals

Pope Francis holds a weekly general audience in the library of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican, April 28, 2021. Vatican Media/?Handout via REUTERS

Pope Francis, in his latest move to fight corruption in the Vatican, on Thursday issued a new decree mandating full economic disclosure and controls for managers, including cardinals.

The decree says they must disclose every two years if they have been the subject of financial investigations.

It also says they must avoid tax havens and conflicts of interest, that they cannot invest in unethical companies and cannot accept gifts worth more than 40 euros.

