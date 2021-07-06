Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

Pope Francis raises his hand in greeting as he delivers the Angelus hours before being admitted to Gemelli hospital for colon surgery, at the Vatican, July 4, 2021. Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

He said in a statement that the pope also had breakfast and read several newspapers.

The 84-year-old pope underwent a three-hour operation on Sunday night to remove part of his colon. He is expected to stay in Rome's Gemelli hospital for seven days barring any complications.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson and Timothy Heritage

Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

