Pope says Ukraine subjected to savageness, monstrosities, torture

Pope Francis addresses the audience as he arrives for the weekly general audience at the Vatican, September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

VATICAN CITY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians were being subjected to savageness, monstrosities and torture, calling them a "noble" people being martyred.

Speaking at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis, who did not name Russia, told the crowd of a conversation he had on Tuesday with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, his charity chief who is delivering aid in Ukraine.

Vatican media said Krajewski, who is Polish, came under light gunfire last week while delivering aid. He also visited mass graves.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.