Pope tells politicians to examine their consciences before God over Ukraine actions

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

VATICAN CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday said the threat of war in Ukraine had caused "great pain in my heart", and urged politicians to make a serious examination of conscience before God about their actions.

Speaking in a sombre tone at the end of his weekly general audience, Francis urged leaders to abstain from any moves that would cause further suffering for people and proclaimed Ash Wednesday, March 2, as an international day of fasting and prayer for peace.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

