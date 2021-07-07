Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Pope's post-operative condition continues satisfactorily, Vatican says

Pope Francis attends an event to mark 50 years since the foundation of Catholic charity Caritas Italiana, at the Paul VI Audience Hall, at the Vatican, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

VATICAN CITY, ROME, July 7 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' recovery from colon surgery at a Rome hospital continues to be "regular and satisfactory", the Vatican said on Wednesday.

Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the 84-year-old pope was eating regularly and that he was no longer receiving medication intravenously.

He said the final results of a biopsy on the removed part of the colon confirmed that the pontiff had been suffering from "severe diverticular stenosis," which is a narrowing of the colon.

Bruni said the pope was touched by the many messages of good wishes and prayers he had received since he entered hospital on Sunday.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Alexandra Hudson

