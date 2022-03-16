1 minute read
Portugal to change law that allowed Abramovich to get citizenship, minister says
LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - A law that enabled Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to become a Portuguese citizen due to his alleged ascendancy from Sephardic Jews has been altered but the changes will not be retroactive, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.
"The decree introduces a requirement for (applicants to have an) effective connection with Portugal," Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said, describing it as a "mechanism" to prevent the law to be "manipulated."
