Portugal to change law that allowed Abramovich to get citizenship, minister says

Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich arrives at a division of the High Court in central London October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/

LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - A law that enabled Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to become a Portuguese citizen due to his alleged ascendancy from Sephardic Jews has been altered but the changes will not be retroactive, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"The decree introduces a requirement for (applicants to have an) effective connection with Portugal," Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said, describing it as a "mechanism" to prevent the law to be "manipulated."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Catarina Demony, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.