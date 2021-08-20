Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Portugal eases restrictions as COVID-19 vaccination rate tops 70%

2 minute read

People wait in a COVID-19 vaccination centre, as Portugal resumes vaccination with AstraZeneca shots after a temporary suspension, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Seixal, Portugal, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes//File Photo

LISBON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Portugal has decided to loosen restrictions on the number of people allowed in restaurants and cultural venues two weeks earlier than planned, a government minister said on Friday, as the vaccination campaign moved faster than anticipated.

Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said the number of people allowed to sit together inside restaurants or cafes rose to eight from six, and to 15 from 10 for outside seating.

Cultural events, weddings and baptisms can fill up to 75% of the venue's capacity, up from 50%. Cultural venues, restaurants and other businesses can stay open until 2 a.m.

"The pandemic is not over," she told a news conference. "It has surprised us with new variants we did not expect. It is our responsibility to continue monitoring its evolution and maintaining necessary behaviours to control the pandemic."

Negative tests or a digital certificates remain required for dining indoors on weekends and holidays, and staying at hotels.

Portugal ramped up its vaccination campaign over the summer after a slow start and as the surge of the Delta variant in June worried authorities, reeling from high levels of contagion in early 2021.

Cases have plateaued since the end of July at around 3,000 a day. The reproduction rate "R" has risen slightly in August but remained below 1, government data showed, indicating that the spread of the pandemic is slowing.

Portugal reported 2,507 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 9 deaths, bringing the total tally to 1,014,632 cases - or roughly one in ten Portuguese - and 17,622 deaths.

As of Thursday, 70% of the population was fully vaccinated, health ministry data shows. Vaccination of 12-15 year-olds is due to begin on Saturday, with the aim of getting the age group fully vaccinated by the beginning of the school year.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Patricia Rua, editing by Andrei Khalip and Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 5:15 PM UTC

Merkel, Putin clash over Navalny on her last trip to Russia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday used her final official visit to Russia to tell President Vladimir Putin to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, but the Kremlin leader rebuffed her, saying the jailing was unrelated to politics.

Europe
Factbox: Will the Afghan crisis trigger a new refugee crisis for Europe?
Europe
Greek firefighters battle growing forest blaze near Athens
Europe
Thirty-seven migrants feared dead at sea off coast of Spain's Canary Islands
Europe
U.S. issues Nord Stream 2 related sanctions on Russians -Blinken