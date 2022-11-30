Portugal jobless rate unchanged at 6.1% in October - flash estimate















Nov 30 (Reuters) - Portugal's monthly unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.1% from the previous month, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said in its flash estimate on Wednesday.

The labour underutilisation rate slightly rose to 11.4% from revised 11.3% in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate (16 to 24 years old) fell to 17.6% in October, from revised 18.7% in the previous month and from 22.1% a year ago.

