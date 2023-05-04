Portugal's president to address the nation after rift with PM















LISBON, May 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will address the nation at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday, SIC TV channel said, after his rift with Prime Minister Antonio Costa raised doubts about political stability in the country.

Opposition parties on Wednesday called on the president to use his power to dissolve parliament after Costa decided to keep in job Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba, who had submitted his resignation in a deepening scandal around state-owned airline TAP, snubbing Rebelo de Sousa.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip











