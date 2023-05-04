Portugal's president to address the nation after rift with PM

Swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at Ajuda Palace in Lisbon
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Antonio Costa and his new government, at Ajuda Palace in Lisbon, Portugal March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Rodrigo Antunes

LISBON, May 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will address the nation at 8 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Thursday, SIC TV channel said, after his rift with Prime Minister Antonio Costa raised doubts about political stability in the country.

Opposition parties on Wednesday called on the president to use his power to dissolve parliament after Costa decided to keep in job Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba, who had submitted his resignation in a deepening scandal around state-owned airline TAP, snubbing Rebelo de Sousa.

Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next