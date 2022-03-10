Potash miner K+S's shares surge on dividend, strong cash flow

A headframe of salt producer K+S Group is pictured at a K+S potash mine near Unterbreizbach, near Bad-Hersfeld October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

March 10 (Reuters) - German minerals miner K+S (SDFGn.DE) on Thursday said it would pay a dividend and reported a positive free cash flow for the full year thanks to potash price gains, sending its shares higher.

The potash and salt miner's shares topped the mid-cap index (.MDAXI), climbing 6.9% as of 1100 GMT after it proposed a dividend of 0.20 euros ($0.2209) per share, compared to no dividend a year ago, while posting a full-year free cash flow of 92.7 million euros.

Analysts from Baader Helvea said the dividend and cash flow exceeded expectations. It was only the second time since 2013 the company achieved a positive free cash flow, following a cash outflow last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The group also confirmed its outlook for record earnings in 2022 despite uncertainties for agricultural markets amid the war in Ukraine.

In February, the group had forecast a core profit of 1.6-1.9 billion euros for 2022.

Potash prices soared after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on concerns over global supply disruption of the key crop fertiliser.

Chief Executive Burkhard Lohr said in a press call that the company was 92% hedged against rising energy costs.

He added that the company was closely monitoring the crisis for its possible effects on the energy supply, though revenues from the affected region were "very low" and K+S did not have any assets there.

A significant increase in the worldwide supply of potash was unlikely to be possible due to limited global capacities and international sanctions on Belarus and Russia, Lohr added.

Canada's Nutrien (NTR.TO), the world's largest fertiliser producer and K+S's main competitor along with Mosaic Co (MOS.N), said last week it expected to sell up to 14.3 million tonnes of potash this year, an all-time high. Interim CEO Ken Seitz said Nutrien would also boost its potash production if it saw sustained supply problems in Russia and Belarus.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Latona and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.