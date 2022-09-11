Power drops in northeast Ukraine region, governor says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Power levels dropped in Ukraine's northeastern region of Sumy on Sunday and the region's governor urged residents to unplug electrical devices.

"Electric tension has fallen in the network through the region," Dmytro Zhyvytsky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

"I recommend disconnecting electrical devices as much as possible."

Reporting by Tom Balmfroth; Editing by Ron Popeski

