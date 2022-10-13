Power largely restored in Ukraine after Russian attacks - grid operator















KYIV, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Power has largely been restored across Ukraine following this week's attacks by Russia on Ukrainian energy facilities, the head of Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi told national television that some repair work was continuing on damaged infrastructure but supplies had been restored. Despite this, Ukrainians should continue to conserve energy because further Russian attacks were possible on energy facilities, he said.

Reporting by Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage











