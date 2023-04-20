Power traders plead not guilty in Danish market manipulation case















COPENHAGEN, April 20 (Reuters) - Eight employees of a Danish power trading company on Thursday pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing after being charged with market manipulation, Ritzau news agency reported.

Danish police on Wednesday said the eight had been charged without naming them or the company that they worked for.

The eight were charged with manipulating the market between March 2021 and March this year, Ritzau reported from the preliminary hearing in the Aarhus district court.

The suspected company is believed to have earned illegal profits of 100 million Danish crowns ($14.71 million) or more, according to police.

Police conducted raids at several addresses in the Aarhus area of western Denmark on Wednesday.

The police and the Aarhus court declined to provide further detail when contacted by Reuters.

Nordic power exchange Nord Pool said they treat all reports of suspected suspicious activity as confidential.

"We have no insight into actions or investigations being undertaken by other bodies.

($1 = 6.7999 Danish crowns)

