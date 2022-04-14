Powerful blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kherson -local media

April 15 (Reuters) - Powerful explosions were heard in the early hours on Friday in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the southern city of Kherson, local media reported.

Overnight, air raid sirens were going off over all of Ukraine.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Leslie Adler

