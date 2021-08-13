Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Prague says it will not suspend deportations to Afghanistan

Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Hamacek arrives to welcome Czech diplomats expelled from Russia at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague, Czech Republic April 19, 2021. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will continue with deportations of unsuccessful asylum seekers back to Afghanistan despite the deteriorating security situation, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek was quoted as saying on Friday.

Some European Union countries, including Denmark and Germany, have suspended deportations as the Taliban has rapidly taken control of Afghan cities following the withdrawal of international forces.

"The Czech Republic is treating each asylum application individually, it examines the reasons thoroughly to determine whether to grant (asylum) or not. We won't make any blanket exceptions," Hamacek told the news website www.idnes.cz.

Czech officials have also been debating how to help Afghans who assisted Czech troops deployed with the NATO mission in Afghanistan, whose lives are now in danger from the advancing Taliban. Human rights organisations have urged the government to act fast.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Kevin Liffey

