Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Premier says Polish media reform not aimed at any one TV station

1 minute read

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addresses the media as he arrives on the first day of the European Union summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

WARSAW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Poland's prime minister said on Thursday that a new media reform law that tightens rules on foreign ownership of television and radio was not aimed at any one station.

Critics say the law, awaiting the signature of the president, is intended to gag the U.S.-owned TVN24, Poland's most watched news channel, which is frequently critical of the government.

"We do not have any intentions regarding a specific TV channel, it is just about tightening the regulations, so that there is no situation in which companies from outside the European Union would buy media in Poland," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 7:28 AM UTCAt least 65 killed in Algerian wildfires, Greece and Italy burn

Exhausted Greek firefighters battled blazes for a ninth day on Wednesday amid sweltering temperatures that also helped stoke wildfires in Algeria, where at least 65 people died, and in southern Italy.

EuropeRussia hits Navalny with new charge that could add to jail term
EuropePolish lower house passes media reform bill, which U.S. denounces
EuropeEight feared dead in helicopter crash in Russia's Far East

A helicopter carrying 16 people, most of them tourists, crashed in a lake on the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's Far East on Thursday and eight people were feared dead.

EuropeGermany arrests British man suspected of spying for Russia