Presence of Russia in North Africa is increasing, Spanish Foreign Minister says

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares speaks during an interview with Reuters in Madrid, Spain, June 7, 2022. REUTERS/Susana Vera/File Photo

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - The presence of Russia in countries of North Africa is increasing, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday.

"There is a growing Russian presence in Africa, in North African countries," he told Antena3 TV station in Madrid, hours before a NATO Summit is held in the Spanish capital.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.