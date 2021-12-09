Biden pledges central Europe more 'military capabilities' -Lithuania official

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a news conference during a NATO summit at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021. Francisco Seco/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

VILNIUS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden promised central European NATO members "additional military capabilities" on Thursday and pledged to involve them in decisions about the region, Lithuania's presidential advisor said.

Biden reassured the allies nothing will be agreed with Russia about the region behind the backs of its countries, Lithuanian president's adviser Asta Skaisgiryte told reporters.

"Biden said, 'nothing about you without you'", said Skaisgiryte.

Biden's phone call with the region's leaders followed his promise of high-level meetings with Russia and major NATO allies to discuss Moscow's concerns and the possibility of "bringing down the temperature along the eastern front." read more

Biden talked to leaders of Central European NATO countries along alliance's border with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine - Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria.

"He said additional reassurance elements are possible in these countries, and additional military capabilities", without naming possible locations, Skaisgiryte said.

"Questions of European security need to be discussed with all members of NATO and countries outside of the alliance have no veto power over NATO’s decision", Estonian president Alar Karis tweeted after the call.

Biden said Ukraine is "a sovereign country which must decide its own future", and warned Russian president Vladimir Putin of "very serious consequences, coordinated with the European partners" if Russia invades Ukraine, said Skaisgiryte.

Russia kept up a barrage of hostile rhetoric towards Ukraine on Thursday and compared the crisis there to the most dangerous moment of the Cold War as it waited for U.S. President Joe Biden to invite it to possible talks with NATO countries.

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda told Biden permanent U.S. troops deployment in his country would be "most effective" for deterrence and security in the region.

Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius; Editing by David Gregorio

