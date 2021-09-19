President Macron to hold call with U.S. President Biden -French government spokesman

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a statement during the 8th MED7 Mediterranean countries summit, in Athens, Greece, September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will have a call with U.S. President Joe Biden in the next few days over a diplomatic crisis between the two allies, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Sunday.

France would be seeking "clarification" over the cancellation of a submarine order by Australia in favour of a trilateral security deal with the United States and Britain, Attal told news channel BFM TV.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alexander Smith

