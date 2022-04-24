1 minute read
Priest attacked with knife in Nice, France - interior minister
PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - A priest has been attacked with a knife in a church in Nice, southern France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter feed on Sunday.
He said the priest`s life was not in danger and added that police have arrested the attacker. The attack came as France was voting in the second round of presidential elections.
Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Mark John
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.