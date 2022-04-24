Priest attacked with knife in Nice, France - interior minister

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - A priest has been attacked with a knife in a church in Nice, southern France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter feed on Sunday.

He said the priest`s life was not in danger and added that police have arrested the attacker. The attack came as France was voting in the second round of presidential elections.

