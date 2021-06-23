Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Priest douses bishops with acid in Athens

1 minute read

ATHENS, June 23 (Reuters) - Police have arrested a priest who attacked metropolitan bishops at the Petraki Monastery in Athens on Wednesday by dousing them with acid.

The seven bishops, who were meeting to consider deposing the priest, suffered burns on their faces and hands and were rushed to hospital.

A guard at the monastery, who managed to catch the priest at the gate of the monastery, also suffered burns and was taken to hospital.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Angus MacSwan

