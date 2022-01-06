Skip to main content
Europe

Prime Minister Castex: France ready to move to COVID vaccine 4th shot in due time

People line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center in Nice, France, November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that France was ready to deploy a fourth COVID-19 vaccination or second booster shot as soon as health authorities gave their green light to such a move.

"When the health authorities will give us the go-ahead, we'll go for it," Castex told BFM TV and RMC Radio.

A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine boosts antibodies five-fold a week after the shot is administered, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday, citing preliminary findings of an Israeli study. read more

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

