Pro-Russia separatists say they have taken East Ukraine's Lyman

A garage burns following a military strike on a garage near the railway station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the frontline city of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

May 27 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Friday that they have established full control over the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for the Donbas region town for several days.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the information.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

