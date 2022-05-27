Pro-Russia separatists say they have taken East Ukraine's Lyman
May 27 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said on Friday that they have established full control over the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for the Donbas region town for several days.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the information.
