Pro-Russian forces to intensify fight in eastern Ukraine

A local resident rides a bicycle past a charred armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, Ukraine March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

April 11 (Reuters) - The Russian-backed breakaway Ukrainian region of Donetsk will intensify its battle against Ukrainian forces, the head of the Donetsk rebel region was quoted as saying by the RIA news agency on Monday.

"Now the operation will be intensified," Denis Pushilin, head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, was quoted as saying by RIA.

"The more we delay, the more the civilian population simply suffers, being held hostage by the situation. We have identified areas where certain steps need to be accelerated," Pushilin said.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.