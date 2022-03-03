Pro-Russian separatists threaten Ukraine's Mariupol with strikes

A view shows a school building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Nikolay Ryabchenko

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Pro-Russian forces may launch targeted strikes on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol unless Ukrainian forces there surrender, the Interfax news agency quoted Donetsk separatist commander Eduard Basurin as saying on Thursday.

Russia and separatists say they have encircled the city of 430,000 located on the Azov Sea coast.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moscow bureau; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.