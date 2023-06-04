Pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans says will give captives to Kyiv

Members of the Russian Volunteer Corps are seen near Russian border, in Ukraine
Members of the Russian Volunteer Corps are seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the Russian border, in Ukraine May 24, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

June 4 (Reuters) - A pro-Ukraine group of Russian partisans on Sunday said it had captured several Russian soldiers during a cross-border raid and would hand them over to Ukrainian authorities.

The Russian Volunteer Corps made the claim in a video statement released on Telegram. The brief clip showed what appeared to be around a dozen Russian soldiers being held captive, with two lying on hospital beds.

The group said earlier it had taken two soldiers prisoner.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next