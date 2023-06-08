Proposed EU migration deal needs to be improved, German minister says

German Interior Minister Faeser and BKA President Muench hold a press conference in Berlin
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser attends a press conference on figures for politically motivated crime in the country in Berlin, Germany May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben

BRUSSELS, June 8 (Reuters) - EU countries could reach an agreement on a migration deal on Thursday, but the proposed compromise needs to be improved, Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said before a meeting with ministers from the EU bloc.

"The compromise on the table is very difficult for Germany," Faeser said. "I feel there is a common understanding which could lead to an agreement, but not at any price."

Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten

