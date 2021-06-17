Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Prosecutor seeks prison time for French ex-president Sarkozy, BFM TV reports

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives for a hearing in a trial over alleged illegal financing of his failed re-election campaign in 2012, with 13 other defendants, former officials of Bygmalion and representatives of the UMP, at the courthouse in Paris, France, June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - French prosecutors have requested a six-month prison term for former president Nicolas Sarkozy at his campaign financing trial, BFM TV reported on Thursday.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office could not immediately comment on the report.

On Tuesday, Sarkozy denied wrongdoing at his trial over the illegal financing of his failed 2012 re-election campaign, saying its expenses were not his responsibility. read more

Prosecutors allege that Sarkozy's conservative party spent nearly double the 22.5 million euros ($27 million) allowed under electoral law on extravagant campaign rallies, then hired a friendly public relations agency to hide the cost.

A defiant Sarkozy said in court he had not been involved in the logistics of his campaign for a second term as president nor in how money was spent during the election run-up.

($1 = 0.8248 euros)

