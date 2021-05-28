Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Prosecutors seek jail for Istanbul mayor for insulting election board

Reuters
2 minute read

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu speaks after being awarded with the German-Turkish Friendship Award 'Kybele 2019' in Berlin, Germany, November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Turkish prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence for the mayor of Istanbul, seen as a possible challenger to long-time President Tayyip Erdogan, for insulting election authorities, state-owned news agency Anadolu reported on Friday.

Ekrem Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People's Party, was elected mayor of Turkey's biggest city in June 2019 in a re-run vote after an earlier election was cancelled over allegations by Erdogan's ruling AK Party of fraud.

The prosecutors' indictment calls for a 4-year sentence against Imamoglu for insulting Supreme Election Board members in a speech he delivered after the cancellation of the first round of elections in March 2019, Anadolu said.

He was quoted by Turkish media as saying that the cancellation affected Turkey's international standing and the officials who took the decision were foolish.

Recent opinion polls suggest Imamoglu's popularity has overtaken Erdogan, as the president battles the global COVID-19 pandemic and economic challenges, ahead of presidential elections scheduled for 2023.

The indictment has been accepted and an Istanbul court will hear the case, Anadolu reported.

